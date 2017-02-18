Rawalpindi - A barber was gunned down allegedly by his friend in his shop located at Qazian Road, within limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained by police while the alleged killer was caught and handed over to police by other shopkeepers, they said.

The dead body of the barber, who later identified as Babar, was moved to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

According to sources, Babar along with his friend Nadim has been running a barber and catering shop at Qazian Road. On the day of incident, both the friends were sitting in shop when sounds of gunshots were heard, they said. Some shopkeepers chased the fleeing man and caught him and later handed him over to police, source said. Rescue 1122, upon calling, reached at crime scene and shifted the dead body to THQ. A police officer, posted at PS Gujar Khan, when contacted, told that police had arrested Nadim on charges of murdering Babar besides recovering pistol near the dead body.

“So far, Nadim has not confessed his crime before the investigators but the eyewitnesses said he killed him,” he said. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway, the police officer said

ANF seizes 2.9 tons narcotics

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operation against drug mafia across the country and recovered 2.9 tons narcotics besides arresting 10 smugglers, ANF HQs spokesperson said the other day.

The value of the seized narcotics was told to be Rs 14 billion in the international market, he said. According to him, ANF captured mega quantity of narcotics weighing 2.9 ton drugs while launching 12 operations across the country.

The recovered drugs comprised of 2.52 ton heroin, 379 kg hashish and 5.5 kg methamphetamine. He said ANF also arrested 10 persons including a lady involved in drug smuggling and seized one vehicle.

Sharing further detail, he said ANF Quetta seized massive quantity of drugs comprising 2.52 ton heroin in two separate major intelligence based operations conducted at Noshki and Kalat.

He said ANF raided a desolate site located at Killi Ahmed Wal, Tehsil Mal, District Noshki, seizing drug consignment comprising 1300 kg heroin.

Another drug consignment weighing 1226 kg heroin was seized from an uninhabited site situated in the area of Killi Zar Ghulam Jan, Mangochar, Kalat.

Heroin was stuffed in plastic bags. As per preliminary reports, the seized drug consignments were intended to be transported to some unidentified destinations, the spokesperson said. He added ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2 kg hashish from an accused named Muhammad Zafran resident of Kohistan while arresting him in a raid conducted near Jutial Bus Stand, Gilgit.

ANF Karachi on pursuance of an intelligence report intercepted a container at Karachi International Container Terminal, Seaport Karachi and seized 4.5 kg heroin and 5.5 kg methamphetamine from the said container.

In another operation, ANF Karachi in a joint operation in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh raided a house located at Masoom Shah Colony, Kala Pul, Karachi and seized 324 kg hashish placed inside the house. Two persons including Irfan and Imran both residents of Karachi were also arrested during the operation.

He said separate cases were registered against the drug smugglers while further investigation was underway.