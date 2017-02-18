Islamabad-Roots Millennium Schools’ One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad organised an opening ceremony of the “Millennial Olympiad 2017” today, says a press release.

The three-day mega event was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Maj Gen (R) Jayanath Loku Ketagodage and Adel Elarabi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, Islamabad.

Olympiad is a platform that allows young Millennials to prove their mettle within various domains of co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

The opening ceremony was presided over by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Maj Gen (R) Jayanath Loku Ketagodage and Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia Adel Elarabi and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan.

Both ambassador and high commissioner pronounced the aim of the ‘Millennial Olympiad 2017’ is to inspire youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, dignity, harmony and prosperity for all.

During both respected addresses, the ambassadors appreciated the initiative of the students and encouraged the youth of Pakistan to become the agents of change through engagement in student initiatives on national and international forums.

The ceremony also included speech by the Olympiad President Sana Chaudary, who enthusiastically explained the three-day event. Students presented Pakistani and Tunisian cultural performance and later the Head of Mission joined the participants in the performance. Rich and vibrant Pakistani cultural dresses added colours to the show.

Chief Executive Faisal Mushtaq stressed upon the significance of youth for their ideas, initiative and implementations.

He encouraged the school environment to continue their ever-expansive support for the personal and professional development of the leaders of tomorrow, as his fiercely motivating speech enhanced the students’ spirit of patriotism and nationalism.