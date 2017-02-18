Islamabad-The Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui formally approved the proposal submitted by National Book Foundation (NBF) to arrange a three-day annual National Book Fair on April 22 this year. The meeting was held in the premises of NHLH Division and attended by Secretary NHLH Division, Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Mashhood Mirza, Deputy Secretary (Heritage), Nazir Ahmad, Managing Director NBF, Dr Inam ul Haq Javed and other officials. The meeting was held to discuss the arrangements for the three-day National Book Fair which is the part of the NHLH Division’ activities to mark National Book Day on April 22.

Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said the efforts of NBF for arranging National Book Fair annually were appreciable and National Book Day would be marked with a renewed spirit and zeal this year.

Emphasizing the promotion of book reading culture among younger generation, he said the societies which ignored the importance of books could not achieve progress and development and always lack human and civilisation values.

Dr Inam ul Haq Javed briefed the Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui about arrangements for the National Book Fair in detail.

He said around 100 book stalls would be set up in the National Book fair and prominent book publishers and sellers would participate in this grand activity. The next meeting to review the arrangements of National Book Fair will be held during the first week of March.