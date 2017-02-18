Rawalpindi-Despite strict ban, the residents of Rawalpindi celebrated Basant in different areas here on Friday. Most of the kite flyers used metal twines posing threat to the road users.

Intense aerial firing and full volume speaker blaring Indian and Pakistani songs created problems for the citizens. However, no bullet or twine injury was reported in any government run hospitals. Police continued raiding streets, roads and roofs arresting a large number of violators besides recovering kites, twines and weapons.

Cases were also registered against kite flyers. The traffic system remained disturbed owing to movement of small children on roads to catch the stray kites.

According to details, the citizens flown colourful kites using metal twines in areas of Tench Bhatta, Iqbal Colony, Dispensary Ground, Dheri Hassanabad, Tulsa, Lalazar, Lalkurti, Dhoke Chaudhrian, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Tahli Mohri, Morgah, Adiala Road, Sadiqabad, Ratta Amral, Fauji Colony, Peshawar Road, Misrial Road, Kuri Road, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Double Road, Faizabad and many other localities.

The kite flyers also resorted aerial firing and played music with full volume causing troubles for people. The children were running after the stray kites in the middle of roads while disturbing smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, police teams, following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, kept raiding against the kite flyers in almost all the areas. Dozens of kite flyers and dealers were arrested while hundreds of kites and strings have also been recovered from their possession, said a police spokesman. He said cases were registered against the violators.