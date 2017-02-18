Rawalpindi-The Punjab Lok Mela is continued on Friday attracting a large number of people, including women, men, children and students of educational institutions.

Earlier, the inaugural ceremony of Punjab Lok Mela was held under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The event has been underlined for revival of folk culture of Punjab following orders of Information and Cultural Department of Government of Punjab.

On the occasion, famous folk singers Qurban Niazi, Fazal Jatt, Tahir Nayyar, Mansoor Mughal, Gul Muhammad, Saen Amjad, Saen Mushtaq and others gave wonderful performance.

PML-N MNA Begun Tahira Aurangzeb, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan, Chairman Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management (RSWM) and MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada, MPA Zeb-un-Nisa Awan, PML-N Senior leader Dr Jamal Nasir flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed participated in inaugural ceremony. Besides that Waheed Murad folk dance group and drumbeater Gurya Pakistani also presented folk cultural performances.

“Punjab had a rich traditional culture and the government was making all out efforts to preserve it,” said an official of RAC while talking to media. He said in the festival the maestro artisans and folk singers from all over the province are showing their skills.

Zahra Batool, an MPhil student at Arid University, told that she has arrived to see the events of Punjab Lok Mela along with her sister and cousin. “Organizing such events is a good step by the government indeed,” she said. She said the government should also organise such events in other parts of the city to promote Pujabi culture.