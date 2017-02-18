Islamabad-Master trainers and faculty members of Country’s major educational institutions visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day to get acquainted with the new initiatives, recently taken for provision of quality education through distance learning system.

It was the part of 30th master trainers and faculty professional development program, undertaken by the Learning Innovation Division of the High Higher Education (HEC), said a news release on Thursday.

The AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while giving them a comprehensive briefing on the University’s updated learning system and its recent achievements said the promotion of applied-research and professional development have been the prime area of their interest to serve the society.

He also briefed them about the new academic programs that were introduced recently keeping in view the socio-economic needs of the country.

He told the visitors that the AIOU was the brain-child of the visionary leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who conceived the idea to combat illiteracy through non-formal system. The University worked vigorously to get implemented this idea, and as today its enrolment has reached to about 1.3 million.

Appreciating the HEC’s initiative of producing professional teachers, he said the teachers’ community need to work as reflective practitioners to bring positive change in the life of the students and the society as a whole. He emphasized that they should continuously endeavour updating themselves with fast-changing development in the educational sector.

The master-trainer program was designed to equip the higher education teaching faculty with the principles of professional teaching and research skills required for effective teaching and research.

The faculty members developed as Master Trainers will disseminate similar training in their respective institutions either as resource person or coordinator. The briefing session was also addressed by the University’s senior faculty members, Dean Education Dr Nasir Mahmood, Dr Naveeda Sultana and Dr Zahid Majeed. Earlier, Director (Learning Innovation) HEC Muhammad Shabbir Baig highlighted the main features of the training program and said it will help develop commitment among the teachers to keep up high professional standard in their teaching practices.