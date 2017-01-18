islamabad - Despite having eligible candidates for the post of Director General (DG) Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) is avoiding the permanent appointment purposely, official said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister has recently rejected the summary sent to him for the appointment of a senior official of grade (BS-20) at CADD as DG FDE and directed the ministry to fill the post with permanent appointment, officials added. Currently, Joint Secretary CADD, Ayesha Farooq is holding temporarily charge of DG FDE.

Talking to The Nation an official seeking anonymity said that eligible directors in BS-19 and principals in same grade are available but, ministry is not taking decision for ‘unknown’ reasons.

“Ineligibility of the candidates is not the case as directors filling the criteria are available in FDE,” official said.

Earlier promotion case of three FDE directors including Taj Muhammad Bhatti, Tanweer Ahmed and Zulfiqar Ali Rao were forwarded for the post but the outgoing DG Shenaz Riaz had recommended none of them.

One of the candidates running for post had also raised the issue in court where he sought his promotion case to BS-20 before the Central Selection Board (CSB).

As per the orders issued by Islamabad High Court (IHC) the secretary CADD and authority were asked to decide the case of Tanwir Ahmed in one month in accordance with the law.

The date to implement the order will be expired on 19th of this month however, up to last information available; no decision had been made in this regard.

An informed source also informed The Nation that the candidate is mulling to go for contempt of court on non-implementation of orders.

Reportedly, the said candidate also wrote a letter this month to secretary CADD for implementation on IHC order.

“Tanwir Ahmed had mentioned in his letter that his case was not sent to CSB which was submitted by his department on December 6 last year,” said source.

The official said that in availability of directors on scale BS-19 there is also no need of appointing interim DG from senior college principals but ministry is also not picking any academician for the position.

“The appointment on the post is made by CSB while second option could be seeking application through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) or by transfer posting procedure,” said official.

According to official, some senior principals who fulfil the criteria of holding the charge of FDE are also sidelined by posting them in junior colleges. “Junior colleges principals cannot assume the charge of DG FDE,” said official.

According to official, one of the principal has also raised his removal from the DG post in Supreme Court (SC) while out of the way appointment on the post will not remain for long time.

According to official, the one reason behind non-appointment of permanent DG FDE could be the Prime Minister Education Reform Program (PERP) for which the ministry is finding a person of choice.

Around 422 educational institutions are working under FDE and the post of DG FDE fell vacant on December 10 of last year on the retirement of Shehnaz Riaz.

Meanwhile, spokesman CADD talking to The Nation said that senior officials are available in FDE but, they are contesting with each other to assume the charge.

“It is difficult to decide from the candidates who are in court and contesting with each other as it could affect the decision made on permanent appointment,” he said.

The official said that till now no decision regarding appointment of a senior principal as DG has been taken but, “It could be an option,” he said.