Islamabad-Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested eight persons including two women allegedly involved in looting a house and taking away valuables.

According to details, Shehzad, a resident of house no 29/3D, street no 44, sector F-6/1 registered a complaint with Kohsar police station that he parked his vehicle outside his house after returning from Jinnah Super Market. When he returned, he found the door mirror of the vehicle broken and his foreign currency, gold jewellery, cheque book, gold ornaments, CNIC and other items kept in the car were also missing. Following his compliant, case no 435 under section 380/34 PPC was registered at Kohsar police station on December 14, 2016.

In another complaint filed by Aurangzeb Khan Hoti, son of Abdul Ghafoor Hoti, resident of House no 15, street no 22, sector F-8/2, Islamabad at Margallah police station on September 19, 2015, it was stated that his two house maids took away gold ornaments from his home.

SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani assigned special task to DSP CIA Bashir Ahmed Noon to trace the criminals involved in these incidents. He constituted two teams which nabbed eight criminals involved in these incidents. In the first case, police recovered foreign currency worth Rs 3.3 million, gold ornaments worth Rs 1.9 million, rented car and other stolen items from the accused.

Likewise, police recovered gold ornaments having diamonds worth Rs 7.5 million and cash Rs 600,000 after investigation into the other case.

Police handed over the recovered valuables to their actual owners following directions from the concerned court. Meanwhile, a female pillion rider died here on Tuesday when two motorbikes rammed into each other here in the area of Jhangi Syedan in Noon police station area, police said.

According to details, a bike collided with another bike near bus stop of Jhangi Syedan which resulted in the instant death of a female pillion rider.

The deceased has been identified as Noreen Bibi, resident of Bari Imam Area. Three other motorcyclists also got injured who have been identified as Muhammad Ismail, Liaqat and Shaukat.