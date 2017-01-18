Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Aamer Farooq Tuesday sent the writ petition, seeking court’s directions to make the report of inquiry commission public in the matter of an assassination attempt on the anchor Hamid Mir, to IHC Chief Justice to constitute new bench in this connection.

A single bench of IHC comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and the public prosecutor informed the court that the petitioner had not submitted any application to the concerned authorities to make the report public.

At this, Justice Aamer remarked that the court proceedings could not proceed unless the petitioner submitted an application to the concerned authorities to make the report public.

The counsel for the petitioner said that many media houses had submitted the application to get the report. Later, he requested Justice Aamer to refer this matter to some other bench.

Therefore, the bench sent the matter to IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi for constitution of new bench in this matter.

The petition was moved by a private television channel’s anchor Arshad Sharif who adopted before the court that the publication of this report is necessary as due to the recent leaks of Hamid Mir Commission Report, the interest and security of Pakistan is under challenge, as different media houses both nationally and internationally can manipulate the findings and change the context to their own benefit.

Arshad filed the petition through his counsel M Shoaib Razzaq Advocate and nominated federation through President of Pakistan, secretary ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights and secretary ministry of Information as respondents.

He stated in this matter that it was April 19, 2014 when an unfortunate assassination attempt was made on the life of the private TV channel’s anchor Hamid Mir by an unidentified group of people while he was travelling from the airport towards his TV Office in Karachi.

The petitioner added that he was shot numerous times and sustained severe injuries while the assailants succeeded to escape from the scene.

However, Mir overcame the cowardice attack and successfully recovered after receiving medical treatment. He was of the view that due to the gravity of the situation and the alarming accusations against the state organs, the government of Pakistan on April 21, 2014 issued a notification with the concurrence of the then Chief Justice of Pakistan and appointed a Commission of inquiry comprising of Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali President, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan Member and Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman Member.

The petitioner said that the mandate of the said commission was to ascertain facts, identify culprits and fix responsibility for the incident of firing on Hamid Mir. The commission was also tasked to give recommendations as how to avoid such incidents in future.

He added that the said commission presented its final report to the federal government on December18, 2015 but the report has not been officially released for the general public.

He continued that it is pertinent to note that Hamid Mir Commission Report has been leaked and is being used by different media houses for their own personal agenda and mandate by using certain parts of the report which facilitate their cause.

The petitioner mentioned that due to the recent leak of Hamid Mir Commission Report, the interest and security of Pakistan is under challenge as different media houses both nationally and internationally can manipulate the findings and change the context to their own benefit.

He said that the publication of judicial Commission report is a matter of public importance, and it is in the interest of the public institutions and public at large that the judicial commission report related to Hamid Mir commission to be published.

The anchor argued that the commission report should be made public as it is public’s right to know the facts under Right to Information law.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct law ministry to publish the report and the federation may be directed to implement the recommendations.