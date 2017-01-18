Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is going to organize two-day ‘All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference’ (APCPC) on January 23-24 at Bhurban Murree.

President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal said this during a press conference held at Chamber here on Tuesday.

Addressing the press conference, President RCCI Raja Amer said that it’s an honour and legacy for RCCI that it has been organizing this event for the last eight years on regular basis.

The major aim of the conference was to develop a common platform for All Chambers and Trade Associations to raise economic issues at national level, providing suggestions/recommendation to the government related to trade policy, business environment and all issues affecting businesses directly or indirectly, he added.

He said that All Pakistan Chamber’s Presidents Conference is the most appropriate platform to raise economic issues and talk about the business community’s concerns.

He said that the proposed agenda highlights for the upcoming conference includes, Pakistan’s economy(general overview), income tax & sales tax, Tax reforms, national debt, circular debt, international and regional trade, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Anti-Corruption Compliance and human economy.

President RCCI briefed the media about the progress made on the points discussed last year APCPC. He said that there are certain areas where government’s focus is required and out most efforts should be made to enhance trade and exports.

He said that macro indicators, PSX performance, foreign reserves and security situation are showing positive trends however government must address micro indicators, especially small and medium enterprises (SME).

Answering a question related to CPEC, President RCCI said, “No doubt it’s a game changer and it is our collective responsibility to make it a successful national project.” However, he asked government to take trades on board for the fourth phase of this mega project; development and extension of industrial zones along the route, he added.

Answering another question on recent price hike in petroleum products, Raja Amer said that this ultimately effect the cost of doing business. Monthly review of petroleum price adjustment formula should be restored, he suggested.

Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, group leaders, Sheikh Shabir, SM Naseem, former presidents, trade representatives, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders were also present on the occasion.