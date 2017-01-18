rawalpindi - South Asian Pulse Relief Forum in coordination with Special Education Schools Management hosted a special relief function at Govt Special School for Blind Girls Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

Commodore (Retd) Prof Shahid Nawaz of Beharia University Islamabad presided over the function while local intellectual Dr Jamal Nasir, Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force and N-league leader, was the chief guest. Speakers eulogized the welfare vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal for serving the humanity. Rana Abdul Baqi, Chairman of the Forum referred Allama Iqbal’s 13 historical confidential letters addressed to Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1937 suggesting him not to endorse the united India constitution and to demand a separate Muslim state as the enforcement of and development of Islamic Shariat would be impossible without an independent Muslim state.

He also referred excerpts from Jinnah’s speeches in which Quaid-i-Azam categorically stated to establish a Muslim welfare state. The chief guest Dr Jamal Nasir appreciated the efforts of South Asian Forum for providing relief to local humanity particularly the special and disabled students by providing warm quilts.

during extreme cold.

He demanded of the people who have resources to come forward for the help of poverty stricken people instead of looking towards government funds. Dr Jamal Nasir referred that the vision of the Founder of Pakistan must be followed to make Pakistan a true welfare state based on Islamic tradition and faith. Prof Shahid Nawaz in his presidential address emphasized that capitalism and socialism have failed to resolve the economic problems of the world, as eight richest persons hold half of the wealth of the world, while it is only Islamic economic system which provides just relief to the people, based on justice and equality and fair play.

He said that that although Pakistan has the unique honour of giving maximum donations as Zakat and Sadqa, however, the system of Zakat is still to be implemented in the true spirit, as envisaged in Holy Quran. Later warm quilts were distributed among special and disabled students hailing from various special schools of district Rawalpindi.