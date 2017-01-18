islamabad - As the allegedly tortured housemaid is appearing in the Supreme Court (SC) today, the investigation officials on Tuesday again asked the medical board to answer some questions, source said.

A well informed source informed The Nation that the concerned police station (Industrial Area) has again contacted medical board constituted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with some more questions regarding torture held on the minor.

“Police extended four questions to medical board and sought answers,” said a source.

According to source, police asked to re-examine the virginity, age of the victim, acute burn wounds and multiple scars.

Interestingly, this is the third time that minor girl has been medically examined.

Earlier the medical board which had written the report on the directions of Supreme Court (SC) was comprised of Dr Tariq Iqbal Head of Burn Centre, Dr Hameed-ud-Din Head of plastic Surgery, Dr S H Waqar Associate Professor General Surgery and Professor Rizwan Taj as Psychiatrist.

According to source, in 3rd re-examination, the girl was declared virgin, Department of radiology determined the age of girl from 10-12 years.

Moreover, the age of acute burns and old multiple scars were also described from ‘few weeks to few months’ informed source.

However, in all reports, though wounds were mentioned in details but it was not declared torture particularly.

Meanwhile, a police official also confirmed that new sections regarding burn wounds have not been added in the FIR yet but it could be included on receiving new medico-legal report.

“Yes, police contacted PIMS medical board with more questions but we have not received the reply till now,” said an official.

The official also said that new report could be presented before court by medical officials themselves.

Earlier, the accused judge and his wife denied the charges of torture on the girl working as housemaid at their home.

According to last medical report, the victim girl had received 11 major wounds on her body including burn and other scars.

The second medical report had included the burn wounds on her back also which were not mentioned in first medico-legal report.

Totally 14 contact burn marks were mentioned on her different body parts including hands, back and buttock.