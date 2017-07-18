Islamabad-ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chinese and Pakistani artists, eight from each country, will travel in a cultural caravan in three segments of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), each segment spanning a maximum of ten days’ duration. “Creative Caravan of artists, musicians and film makers from China and Pakistan traversing the CPEC and documenting Art and Culture en-route,” said PNCA officials. The Silk Route has played a significant role in the culture and economy of the region through the history.

Its visionary transformation into CPEC will be seen as the most powerful engine of change, development, progress and economic turnaround for the entire region. According to schedule the first segment will undertake the Western Passage covering route from Peshawar to Gwadar.

The second segment will take the Eastern Passage from Karachi to Islamabad while also taking detour between Eastern Western and Central Passages. The third segment will cover Northern Passage starting from Kashgar and culminating at Islamabad.

Timings of the three segments of the caravan will be decided keeping climatic and other factors in mind. The film makers will have all their equipment including editing systems with them so they can continue editing their films and also engage local talent in the process of filming and editing.

The painters and photographers will be encouraged to engage with local enthusiasts in creative processes by sharing their knowledge and skills with them and also letting them to take pictures and paint images. The musicians will not only document local folk music but also perform at different places and interact with local musicians.