Islamabad-Police have revised security plan to make it further effective and to avoid any untoward incident in the city, a police source said on Monday.



He said that extra ordinary security arrangements had been made in the city and strict checking to be ensured at the exit and entry points. Deployment of additional contingents of police at sensitive places and important buildings has been made.

Similarly, patrolling in the city has been further enhanced. Police Commandos have been deputed around sensitive locations and important buildings while policemen equipped with sophisticated weapons will also perform their duties at the roof tops.

Special police teams constituted by each police station will patrol for effective security measurements in their respective jurisdiction.



Bravo vehicles have been ordered to remain vigilant and ready to tackle any untoward situation while squad of falcon vehicles from Rescue 15 have also been directed for strict patrolling and keep in touch with the heads of police stations for ensuring security. Effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police including Operational police, CID Department, Security Division and Special Branch has been ordered.



About security of Red Zone, the source said that no unauthorized and irrelevant person will be allowed to enter in to the premises. About security around Supreme Court, he said people can contact SP (Supreme Court) to get entry passes and complete checking will be made before entrance to court room. Mobile phone will not be allowed in court room and only those would be allowed in the premises of Supreme Court whose cases are under hearing.

Meanwhile, the source said that more than 400 police officials would be deputed around the Red Zone.

He said that Rangers would be deputed outside the building of apex court along with police.