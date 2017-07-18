ANF organises commanders’ conference

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) organised Force Commanders Conference at ANF Headquarters here on Monday.

Director General (DG) ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik chaired the conference. The conference was attended by commanders of all ANF regional directorates and senior staff officers.

During the conference, DG ANF appreciated the efforts made by ANF regional directorates in curbing menace of drugs. He also emphasized on emerging trend in the abuse of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

DG ANF conveyed explicit instructions to vigorously expedite the ongoing countrywide drive against drugs especially to educational institutions and apprehension of proclaimed offenders for bringing the culprits to justice.

He also reviewed the progress of counternarcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, finance, administration and infrastructure development were deliberated upon during the conference. In addition, futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special attention to new initiatives and up-gradation plans during the meeting.–Staff Reporter

Contractual employees demand regularisation

ISLAMABAD: The contractual employees have sought immediate attention of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif for regularisation of 510 employees who have been delivering for past 13 years.

People at the helm of affairs have recommended the regularisation of 510 Commerce Stream Contract Employees of Punjab, but its summary is still pending for approval with the chief minister.

Expressing their grave concerns over the issue, the contractual employees said upon failure in approval of the summary before July 31, 2017, they will not able to draw salaries and will be forced to face financial hardships.

They appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab to approve the summary of 510 contract employees’ regularisation so that their families have not to face financial issues.–Staff Reporter

RDA seals illegal property

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted operation against illegal land use and sealed property in residential area of Saidpur Scheme.

Following directives of Talat Mahmood Gondal, acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Director General RDA, the building control wing has actively been conducting continuous operations against illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas and shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

RDA Spokesperson Muhammad Irfan said that the enforcement team under supervision of Superintendent Syed Aslam Shah and with assistance of area police carried out operation against illegal flats at Saidpur Scheme.

The building control wing sealed illegal flats owned by Abrar Manzoor and Waqar Manzoor at plot no 597/A-3 Saidpur Scheme. The owners of the property constructed flats in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007 under section 39 and 8.2.2.–Staff Reporter

CTO call for road safety awareness

RAWALPINDI – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid said road safety awareness makes travelling safe and also reduces the ratio of crashes.

The prime responsibility of public transport drivers and managers of bus terminals is to protect the lives and belongings of passengers while travelling on roads, he said.

“The public transport drivers having PSV licenses should be aware of road safety laws,” he said this while addressing a ‘Road Safety Seminar’ held for candidates of PSV license at Traffic Headquarters at Race Course here on Monday.

He asked the public transport drivers to avoid over speeding on roads and follow the traffic rules for a safe and secure journey on roads and to protect the lives of passengers.–Staff Reporter