Islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is making all out efforts to ensure safe road environment in the capital and adopting modern techniques to inculcate road sense among the people.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Malik Matloob while addressing the concluding ceremony of road safety workshop held at Norway Embassy.

More than 50 participants attended the workshop who were give tips about road safety and educated about traffic laws with the purpose to ensure safe road environment for the commuters. They were informed as how special measures are being taken to curb various traffic violations in the city and also informed about traffic rules and regulations. Education team briefed the participants on the history of the force, targets given to ITP and its achievements, safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing code, causes of accidents and how to protect one-self, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning vehicle or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using mobile phone while driving. Special lecture was given to them as how to ensure safe driving in rainy weather and ensure proper maintenance of vehicles for such conditions.

The SSP, in his address, said that ITP believes in friendly policing and promoting friendly police ecology in the city. He said that ITP was corruption free police force whose operational codes were equal implementation of law and elimination of VIP culture.

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Tore Nedrebo, Station Director ITP FM Radio 92.4 Ayesha Jameel, In-Charge Education Wing Sub-Inspector Rana Ishtiaq and were also present on the occasion. Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Tore Nedrebq appreciated ITP force due to its efforts for better road environment in the city and for being helpful to the distressed road users. At the end, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob also presented the shield to Norwegian Ambassador.