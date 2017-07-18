Islamabad-The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) has failed in recovering millions of rupees distributed among ghost employees in the name of honorarium in violation of rules, an official said on Monday.

As per documents available with The Nation, Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Regional Directorate Peshawar in the month of May distributed millions of rupees among ghosts and employees on deputation.

Source informed The Nation that some of the officers were also given twofold honorarium violating the rules and regulations.

Last year also, the ministry had issued a letter regarding unfair distribution of honorarium among the employees.

The letter issued on July 1st 2016 stated, “According to rules, honorarium is given to the employees on the basis of some special performance. WWF has not shown any special performance during last one year. Since the fund’s money is meant for the welfare of workers and their families; therefore, no honorarium should be paid to the employees of the WWF irrespective of their national pay scale grades. If honorarium has already been paid to the employees the same may be deducted /recovered from their next month’s salary.”

However, the source said that instead of recovering the honorarium, the department again granted the fund, following discriminatory behaviour with the employees.

“Some of the charge sheeted officers have also been given honorarium to save the skin of high-ups,” said source.

Along with discriminatory distribution, tax has also not been deducted on the given honorarium neither previous nor this year distributed grant.

The source also said that no step has been still initiated for the recovery of distributed grant as it will be a question to recover from the ghost employees.

“The matter is also being delayed due to impossible task of recovery from ghosts.

The source added that WWF also received letters from employees complaining discrimination adopted in granting the honorarium as the issue has spread disappointment in the department.

The source added that no criterion was followed while granting the amount and blue-eyed officials were rewarded in the process.

The documents with The Nation also stated that on the one hand double honorarium to charge sheeted officers and ghost employees have been granted and on the other side officers at WWF secretariat Islamabad and other regional officers have been deprived of the grant.

Section 149(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 states that every employer paying salary to an employee shall at the time of payment, deduct tax from amount paid at the employee’s average rates as specified in rules.

The Nation contacted Secretary WWF Qasim Samad Khan and spokesperson WWF Ahmad Hasan Ranjha but they didn’t receive the call and reply the text message.