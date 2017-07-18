Rawalpindi- Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja on Monday ordered the District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum to arrest the culprits immediately who axed two fingers of a 23-year-old man for having an affair with a married girl at Hayyal Mughalan Village of Sohawa.

RPO took notice of the incident and directed DPO Jhelum Abdul Ghaffar Qaiserani to look into the matter closely, as seven accused in the case had already obtained interim pre-arrest bails from a court of law. RPO asked the investigation officers to get the interim pre-arrest bails of accused cancelled from the court and handcuff them for interrogation.

Domaili police have registered a case number 55 under sections 336/337-A (ii)/337-A(i)/342/147 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) on complaint of the victim Hasnain Muhabat against seven accused Khawar Zaheer, Mirza Zaheer, Sufi Sajid, Mirza Tariq, Mirza Babar, Mirza Zahoor Ahmed and Mirza Jahangir for attacking him and chopping off two of his fingers of left hand with an axe.

However, the seven accused have got interim pre-arrest bails from court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sohawa Raja Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

According to contents of the First Information Report (FIR) registered on application of victim Hasnain Muhabat with Police Station (PS) Domaili, he is resident of Hayyal Mughalan and a labourer by profession. He mentioned that he has developed relations with a girl namely (KZ) during college life and they often met each other in the town.

He said later KZ was married off to Abdul Rehman. The applicant told police on 12/7/2017 KZ arrived in house of parents where he went to meet her at 11pm. However, he said, the family of girl captured him and started torturing him mercilessly.

“Sufi Sajid attacked me with an axe while chopping off two fingers of my left hand,” he said. He said other men also beaten him with clubs and axes owing to which he sustained multiple injuries on his body.

He told police he was rescued by two men Mirza Amir and Mirza Ibrahim who shifted him to hospital for medical treatment. Hasnain Muhabat appealed police to file a case against the accused and arrest them.

Police, while taking action, have lodged a case against the attackers and started investigation. Meanwhile, the accused appeared before a court and obtained interim pre-arrest bails. The court set July 20 for further hearing of the case.

When contacted Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Irshad, who is investigation officer of the case, said police booked seven men on charges of attacking and chopping two of his fingers with sharp axe.

He said the culprits fled after committing crime and obtained interim pre-arrest bails till July 20, 2017.

“RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has taken serious notice of the incident and ordered DPO Jhelum to instruct investigation officers to get the pre-arrest interim bails of the accused cancelled from the court and arrest them from courtroom for further investigation,” Inspector Suhail Zafar, Reader to RPO told The Nation.