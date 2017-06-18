islamabad - The Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) on Friday notified the promotion of 2,500 teachers from the federal government setup educational institutes of the city.

The notification of time-scale promotion has been issued for teachers of different cadres. Around 2,500 teachers have been promoted from scale 16 to 17 which will be effective from January 1, 2016.

The different cadres include trained graduate teachers (TGT) teachers, physical education teachers, and librarians.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) had approved the time-scale promotion two months earlier.

As per the details, 1,529 female and 672 male TGT teachers, 18 female and 41 male drawing teachers, 98 female and 11 male physical education teachers, and nine female and 19 male librarians have been promoted.

Talking to The Nation President Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) Malik Ameer Khan said that promotion of 2,500 teachers was pending for years and finally the issue has been resolved.

He said that Secretary CADD Narigis Ghilloo with her special efforts resolved the promotion cases of the teachers and teachers’ community is thankful for her hardwork.

He said that FGTA is hopeful that the CADD ministry will also play its role for the resolution of other demands of the community.

“It is the best Eid present for the teachers,” he said.