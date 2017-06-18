rawalpindi - Police have busted a drug peddling gang by arresting six of its members including the ring leader and recovered 4kg Hashish, sources informed on Saturday.

The notorious drug peddling gang leader has been identified as Asif Butt alias Aasu, while Afzal Hussain, Talib Hussain, Shakil Ahmed, Kamran Ahmed and Amir were also arrested. A case was also registered against them.

According to sources, Station House Officer (SHO) Gujar Khan Police Station Nadim Zafar along with his team carried out raids at the narcotics dens in the villages of Sohawa Jandi, Tench and Jandh Mahlu and rounded up the notorious drug seller and his accomplices besides recovering 4kg Hashish from their possession. All the accused were shifted to lock up and separate cases have also been registered against them.

The SHO, when contacted, confirmed the development saying it was for the first time that Aasu gang was held by police in Gujar Khan. He said police have been carrying out raids against the drug peddlers to clear the city from narcotics business.

On the other hand, three members of a family were gunned down in Jasyal area of Chakwal over an old enmity.

According to sources in RPO Office, four men riding on two motorcycles launched an armed attack on their opponents while opening an indiscriminate fire, killing three members of a family.

Those who were murdered were identified as Ghulam Ali, his son Shabir Haider and grandson Zeeshan Haider. The attackers managed to escape the scene while the police have registered a case and started an investigation. The dead bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy.