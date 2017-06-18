islamabad - The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) board has decided to document the case study of Pakistan’s model of immunization for other developing nations receiving support from the alliance, an official said on Saturday.

GAVI is an international organization bringing together public and private sectors with the shared goal of creating an equal access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the developing countries.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Spokesperson Sajid Shah said that GAVI has called for other developing nations receiving support from the alliance to follow the Pakistan model to reform and upscale immunization services in their respective countries.

As per the statement issued by the ministry, the board decided to document the case study of the turnaround in Pakistan in the last three years and share it with developing nations eligible for GAVI support so they can adopt the best practices to improve their country vaccination programs.

The GAVI board met in Geneva to review the progress and Pakistan was the only country selected among 78 countries receiving the support of the global body, to present its case study on how a turnaround was affected in ensuring financial sustainability and systems strengthening to upscale immunization services in the country.

Director General (DG) Health Dr Assad Hafeez representing Pakistan at the GAVI board meeting made a detailed presentation before the global forum.

He shared how the country was able to implement the National Immunization Support Program through an innovative model of Multi-donor Trust Fund managed by the World Bank.

He informed the board that the country was able to ensure uninterrupted supply of vaccines and save substantial costs through pool procurement of vaccines agreed among the federal government and all provinces.

A complete overhaul of the vaccine supply and management was done in record time. ISO 9001 certification was achieved for the central warehousing for the very first time and 19 new and refurbished warehouse were established, he added.

The DG health also said that technological innovations like E-vaccs and Cold Chain Optimization platform have been introduced successfully to improve storage, supply, and delivery of immunization services across the country he said.

“For financial sustainability of the program across Pakistan it is moving from project mode to recurrent budget so that allocations for immunization program are reflected in regular annual budgets,” he said.

The program was working closely with the Polio Eradication Initiative and leveraging its assets to enhance routine immunization coverage including sharing of micro-plans and identification of zero-dose children, the official told the GAVI board.

The global forum appreciated the political commitment in Pakistan at the federal and provincial levels for prioritizing and reforming immunization services in the country.

In the board meeting, a special mention of Pakistan Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar and Secretary Health Muhammad Ayub Shaikh was made for their leadership in steering the reform process in Pakistan and advocating strongly with the provinces to elicit their support in improving vaccination services.

The alliance supports 78 countries across the world. Pakistan is the largest recipient of support by the organisation. Pakistan is a member of the prestigious GAVI board that meets quarterly under the chair of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former finance minister of Nigeria.