islamabad - The Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael assured that all out efforts would be made to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights (HR) including the rights of women, children and minorities.

He showed his commitment for the effective implementation of the United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of the Pakistan and International commitments. He held this assurance while talking to the European Union Delegation in a meeting, said a news release.

The delegation was led by Jean Francois Cautain, Ambassador of EU delegation to Pakistan accompanied by Yann Cres and Inge Zorn. Joint Secretary Ministry of Human Rights and other officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

Director General Human Rights briefed the delegation regarding the GSP plus Status and implementation of Human Rights conventions. The delegation was also informed about prevailing Human Rights situation in the country including implementations of laws, policy and measures. The minister said steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights particularly the rights of women, children and minorities.

He informed that GSP plus status has not only increase trade relations activities but also it is a tool for supporting positive change in Pakistan.

He stated that Constitution of Pakistan grantees the human rights protection and they at Ministry of Human Rights ensures it implementations as it is our National obligation.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Senator Kamran Michael said steps have taken including Hindu Marriage Act, 2016, Christian Marriage and Divorce (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Sindh Hindu Marriage Acts, 2016, Khyber Pakhunkhawa Protection of Communal Properties of Minority Community Act, 2014 for welfare of minorities in the countries.

He also told the delegation that District Committees have been formed to protect the rights and redress the grievances of people at their doorstep. The delegation appreciated the endeavors of incumbent government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the

Protection and promotion of Human Rights and assured his full support in this regard.