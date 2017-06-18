islamabad - National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has established National Training Institute (NTI) to enhance the capabilities of the teachers through training. An official source told APP here on Friday, the main purpose of country’s first establishment of NTI is to promote the informal education and others who are connected with this profession to enhance people’s capability.

He said the NTI is best institute for teachers training as they would get modern and multi-grade teaching techniques.

To a question, he said 50.70 million children across the country are un-educated while 20 to 26 million children are out-of-schools, which is a big challenge for the government. The NCHD would promote the informal education in the different age group of children and promote group study.

He said there are so many formal and informal educational institutions but formal institutions are failure to achieve their target due to the lack of teachers in schools and having no concept of group education.

The NTI will be responsible to provide the training to all NCHD teachers, to meet the challenge of international level, adding that it will provide international level training.

The NTI will also provide training to other teachers of institution if they want to get the training from it.