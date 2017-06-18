rawalpindi - National Highway and Motorway Police has launched E-ticketing system throughout jurisdiction of N-5 North Zone, DIG Abbas Ahsan said on Saturday.

He said as per the directions of IGP NHWMP Shoukat Hayyat, E-ticketing system has been implemented to replace the customary way of ticketing throughout N-5 north zone which extent from Peshawar to Lahore GT road including Murree Expressway. While inaugurating the E-ticketing system, DIG Abbas Ahsan issued first ticket through electronic device at Murree expressway.

SSP Mujeeb ur Rehmnan Bughvi, SSP Waheed ur Rehman khatak, DSP Rizwan Abbasi and large number of NHWMP officers participating in the E-ticketing launch ceremony.

DIG said that E-ticketing system is not only compatible with the contemporary standards but will also help in increasing initially run on trial basis at IMDC Murree Expressway to assess the pros and cons of this system. After the successful implementation of E-ticketing system, it is further extended from Peshawar to Lahore GT road. He added that by the advent of E-ticketing system efficient data management will be ensured in parallel to improved services to the commuters. While elaborating the functioning of E-ticketing system, DIG said that road users can reflect his grievances and suggestions in reply to the text message which he receives against the services of NH&MP.

DIG further added that implementation of E-ticketing system was one of the core objectives of year-2017 of NH&MP N-5 north zone.

DIG concluded to invoke people regarding road traffic safety and to eradicate the encroachments alongside the GT road which become a major cause of accidents and inconvenience to road users.