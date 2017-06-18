islamabad - Over 20,000 degree programmes of various universities across the country have been listed in Pakistan Qualification Register (PQR) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), an official said.

PQR is an online database which contains a list of approved degree programmes of HEC-recognised public and private sector universities including their sub-campuses and affiliated as well as constituent colleges.

A statement issued by HEC said that majority of universities have been completing the process proactively, however, some universities whose response is slow are being advised to enter their degree programmes in PQR at the earliest so as to streamline the above-mentioned process. The register has been linked to various HEC programmes and initiatives including the attestation of degrees, local and overseas scholarships, the appointment of HEC approved supervisors, and the award of national research grants and thematic research grants for social sciences etc.

PQR is aimed at providing clearly defined levels of knowledge, skills, and competencies to be acquired by every graduate.

HEC started developing a qualification framework for the higher education sector in 2009 and took necessary steps to develop tools for implementing the framework covering all HEC chartered public and private higher education institutions in the country.

PQF is a level-based and outcome-focused mechanism. It sets out the levels on which a qualification can be recognised in Pakistan.

It encompasses a comprehensive list of all quality assured qualifications in Pakistan. Each accredited qualification has been assigned a level. It consists of entry level-1 to level-8, describing the difficulty of the qualification at each level.

PQF has been structured to help learners make informed decisions about the qualification required and will help employers to assess what qualification a candidate has achieved.

It will help in establishing the national standards of qualifications as well as provide a basis for comparison of qualifications at national as well as international levels.

Furthermore, it will help in the international recognition of academic qualifications and will facilitate trans-national mobility of graduates and learners, in addition, to be used as an instrument for qualitative reforms in the education system.