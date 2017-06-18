islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday announced the result of candidates shortlisted for the interview to fill the 900 vacated positions at the hospital.

As per details, PIMS will hire 900 employees from scale 1 to 20 to fill the shortage of staff. In first phase, 500 employees will be recruited and in second phase 400 will be employed.

PIMS official said that Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) and Establishment Division have issued the No Objection Certificate in this regard.

Meanwhile, the official also added that the new staff will be hired on contract-basis. Call letters have been also issued to around 150 nurses, 55 doctors, paramedical and non-medical staff.

The hiring posts also included medical officers and professors. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) administration has constituted the committees for final selection.

As the separation of PIMS from SZABMU is still pending, the hiring will be held under the rules of university.

PIMS had announced the aptitude test under Open Testing Services (OTS) to fill the shortage of staff in the hospital and later on wrote a letter to CAAD ministry demanding names of interview committee.

However, the CADD ministry in its reply stated that that PIMS matters, after the university act falls under the SZABMU and university is autonomous body in its matters.

CADD directed PIMS to address issues of hiring and seniority and for constitution of any committee the hospital should consult SZABMU.

Along with CADD ministry, Establishment Division also declared PIMS as part of SZABMU. After the decision the hired employees will be on contract non permanent basis.

As per letter, Establishment Division referred to CADD that PIMS has been converted into SZABMU vide Act No. XV of 2013 dated 21, 03 2013. Section 3 (3) of the Act provided that the university shall be an autonomous, body corporate by the name of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

“Attention of Capital Administration & Development Division is, therefore, invited to para 3 of this Division’s OM No. 6/4/96-R-III dated 10,05,1997, which inter alia lays down the procedure regarding appointments in autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies under the Federal Government of Pakistan and procedure regarding approval of appropriate departmental selection committees/boards for different posts which is self-speaking”.

The letter advised CADD to re-examine the matter accordingly.

Talking to The Nation Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof Dr Javed Akram said that the interviews of the shortlisted candidates would start from Tuesday. He said that committees for interviews comprising officials from CADD, PIMS, and SZABMU have been constituted in this regard.

However, he also said that the employees are being hired on contract-basis, as the posts were not announced on permanent scale.

“Employees will be hired on contract basis and will be regularised later,” he said.

VC also said that university played a role in recruitment of the employees as the PIMS has not been separated from it till now, but all the new staff will be employees of PIMS not university.

“They will join PIMS and withdraw salaries as PIMS employees,” said VC.