islamabad - The political rivalry of Middle Eastern countries has reached to a higher educational institute at federal capital where a traditional iftar dinner sponsored by Embassy of Qatar has been cancelled, an official said on Saturday.

Embassy of Qatar every year provides an iftar dinner for local and foreign students of International Islamic University (IIUI) as a humble gesture in the holy month.

“This Ramazan after the tensions emerged between Qatar and other Arab countries of Middle East, the event has been cancelled,” official confirmed to The Nation.

The iftar dinner was to be hosted but suddenly it has been cancelled, the official added.

IIUI was established in 1980to produce scholars and promote Islamic ideology. The university has a network in Islamic countries and the students from other countries are encouraged to take admission the institute.

A source informed The Nation that the cancellation of iftar dinner is possibly linked with Saudi Arabia’s tense diplomatic relations with Qatar as the current president of the university Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh is from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Source said that every year around two to three events are hosted by different embassies of the countries whose countries are members of IIUI but, this year the tradition have not been followed.

“A scheduled iftar was cancelled at 11th hour,” said source. Talking to The Nation, a student of the university also confirmed the development.

He said that this year no iftar arrangement has been done by Embassy of Qatar while last year embassies of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait had arranged the facility for the students.

He said that iftari is provided to students in both male and female hostels but this year no such information has been passed to students from university administration, he said.

“We heard that university didn’t ask Embassy of Qatar to host iftar for students,” he said.

Spokesperson IIUI Hasan Aftab in his response through WhatsApp said, “Islamic University is closed after examination for summer vacations. Most of the students have gone for Eid and summer holidays. Few foreign students are staying back in the hostels. Various charity organisations and embassies usually arrange iftar for foreign students. Yesterday it was also arranged by a Qatari organisation. University does not invite these organisations formally to hold iftar.”