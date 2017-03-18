rawalpindi - Under Operation Raddul Fassad, the police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) combed several areas of Sadiqabad in hunt for suspects and terrorists on Friday.

Sources said police along with Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of other LEAs carried out search operation in several areas of Shakrial, Haroon Chowk and other areas controlled by Police Station Sadiqabad under “Operation Raddul Fassad”. A total of 130 houses were checked whereas 540 people were grilled by the police and personnel of LEAs, they said. They said that police held 11 suspends into custody and shifted them to the police station.

Sources said the LEAs recovered a Kalashnikov, 222 bore gun, 5 pistols of 30 bore with 286 bullets, 1 9mm pistols with 10 bullets, a 7mm rifle with a magazine, 3 repeaters of 12 bore with 7 cartridges, 1 rifle of 8mm and a binocular from possession of the suspects. The suspects have been moved to police station for investigation, sources said.

A police spokesperson confirmed that following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, police along with other LEAs conducted a joint search operation in Sadiqabad and held many suspects besides recovering guns and bullets. He said the licences of the recovered weapons would be verified from the interior ministry.