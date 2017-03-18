Islamabad-Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that around 33 dispensaries and medical canters were working under Federal Government Services Hospital(FGPC), Islamabad.

Speaking in the Upper House during question hour session, he said the dispensaries located in the building of secretariat were observing the timing of their respective offices.

He informed the Senate that residential areas dispensaries were working in morning OPD’s timing while, the Mother and Child Health (MCH) Center Abpara, Aiwan-e-Saddar Colony, Parliament Lodges and Supreme Court dispensaries, were working round the clock.

However, he said Parliament Houses dispensary works in morning shift and during the sessions hours adding, no such proposal was under consideration to start working morning and evening shifts in dispensaries.

Parliament house and parliament Lodges dispensary were working round the clock and during session’s hours, he added. Replying to a question he said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken strict action against the violations committed by various shopping malls and hotels including Centaurus Shopping Mall, Safa Gold Mall and Grand Hayat Hotel.

The CDA has served notices and imposed fine to Centaurus Shopping

Mall while the Safa mall was sealed by CDA which has been de-sealed on the

orders of Islamabad High Court on which some violations have been

removed and the matter is still subjudice in High Court.

CDA, he said has taken action against Grand Hayat Hotel and sealed it adding that its allotment letter has also been cancelled While giving details of the project for construction of family suits in Parliament Lodges Islamabad, Tariq Fazal said that government was issued funds for the project of National Assembly Secretariat 2 through PSDP.

The family suits, he said were being building at sector G-5/2.

The total cost of the PC-I was Rs. 2908.369 Million while PC-II total cost was Rs. 49.355 million 6. The minister said that the project constitutes of two residential blocks A & B each having 52 suites, service block C, Mosque block D and fives servant quarters blocks E-1 to E-5 for 500 servants.

The two residential blocks (104 Additional family suites) contains two basement + ground and four floors, he added.

The overall progress of work was 52 percent, he said and added, the matters were sub-judicial due to arbitration, litigation and the

completion date shall be worked out after the decisions from the courts.