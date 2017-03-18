Islamabad-Diplomats, government representatives and rights campaigners have called for concerted efforts, awareness and institutional mechanism at federal, provincial and grassroots levels for protection and promotion of human rights enshrined in the Constitution as well as international treaties rectified by Pakistan.

They made this plea at an event held at a local hotel on Thursday to celebrate the completion of provincial human rights policy strategies prepared by the Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Human Rights and the provincial departments.

The event started with recitation from the Holy Quran, Bible, and Bhagvat Geeta, and an anthem, prepared by SPO, a rare demonstration of pluralism, inclusiveness and tolerance, human dignity, equality and respect for basic human rights.

The initiative has been supported by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the British government.

Former Federal Information Minister and SPO board Chairperson Javed Jabbar in his keynote address said that human rights are ingrained in all religions and cultures. All religions of the world call for respect of human rights.

He rejected the notion that human rights s western driven or NGO agenda as unfounded and uncalled for propaganda.

He said that we are living n a period where human rights of individuals and vulnerable groups are usurped or taken away by states, religious and powerful groups, media, and families.

There are certain states in the world which are fighting for their rights citing the example of Yemen, Palestine, and other countries.

Jabbar said in today’s world humanity is facing a new scourge of extremism, terrorism, and intolerance which is also a violation of human rights.

In the face of this challenge the governments, civil society and rights campaigners need to synergise their efforts to fight this scourge and protect human rights.

It is a perpetual process and will take time to create awareness about and implement policies on human rights. “It took centuries for the developed societies to strengthen democratic institutions and protect civil liberties.”

Jabbar candidly questioned the flaws and corruption in the prosecution, investigation system that has allowed alternative mechanisms of quick dispensation of justice citing the establishment of military courts which according to him are ‘a solution’ but not ‘the permanent solution’ to the problem.

He asked the philanthropic community to contribute towards the capacity building and creation of awareness about fundamental rights and civic rights.

He also criticized the patriarchal tribal and feudal systems prevailing in society and abuse of women rights and called for legislation and its implementation in letter and spirit.

British High Commission’s Political consular William Middleton recalled Quaid-i-Azam’s words that Islam has taught us democracy, equality, justice and fair play to everybody. “We are the inheritors of these glorious traditions and are fully alive to our responsibilities and obligations as framers of the future constitution of Pakistan,” he quoted Jinnah as saying.

He lauded the legislations and steps taken so far by Pakistan in materialising its founder’s vision such as providing greater protection for women from violence and harassment, greater equality for religious minorities, and strengthened protection of children from abuse in pursuit of better human rights at the provincial and federal level.

“But the considerable effort that went into changing the law will be squandered unless the laws are fully and effectively implemented,” Middleton cautioned.

“The fight for greater human rights does not stop with the law,” he remarked, stressing the need for strengthening institutions, raising awareness among citizens of their fundamental rights as the first step to ensuring that everyone is treated equally, with dignity and respect.

Although the [provincial] strategies provide a clear vision for the issues requiring attention, the overall vision — whether strengthening the rights of religious minorities in KP, eradicating the scourge of bonded labour in the brick kilns of Punjab or setting up a fund to provide free legal aid to poor and vulnerable persons in Sindh and in Balochistan — can only be achieved if each area is pursued with determination, as Mr Jinnah argued, he said.

“This is undoubtedly an ambitious agenda. And that ambition needs to be realised,” Middleton said, expressing his optimism it can be done with the collaborative efforts of the provincial administrations, civil society, the media, professional organisations, and international partners.

The British government will continue to support Pakistan at a national as well as at the grassroots levels for setting up a fairer and an egalitarian society.

Muhammad Arshad, Director General, Ministry of Human Rights elaborated the national and provincial policy strategies and steps taken by the governments for protection and promotion of on human rights.

Arshad said Pakistan has ratified a number of international conventions on civil and political rights, economic, social, cultural, rights, elimination of all forms of racial anti-women discriminations, child rights, and persons with disabilities. The GOVERNMENT is translating these commitments into policy and legislation.

He also highlighted the challenges such as lack of education, awareness, social and cultural discriminatory patterns, growing intolerance in society, which are hampering the efforts in curbing rights violations, human trafficking, violence against children and women, bonded labour.

Responding to a question Arshad said that the policy strategies have been shared with Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK governments. The AJK has already formed a task force for its review and implementation. He further said that the representatives of the two regions have been invited to a meeting on the policy to be held in Islamabad next month.

Zeeshan Zafar, head of the project spoke about the orientation process in framing the provincial policy strategies and the human rights scenario in Pakistan. He quoted a rights defender saying “Human rights are praised more than ever, and violated as much as ever”.

He said that the policy strategies have been successfully executed and once approved by the respective provincial cabinets will give legal status to all HRs guaranteed in the international treaties to which Pakistan is a party.

He said SPO has been engaged with the federal and provincial governments since 2014 in framing human rights policy framework which can only provide broader guidelines to provinces for implementation of HR instruments.

The SPO after getting green signal from the federal and provincial governments approached the UK government for assistance to enhance and strengthen the capacity of provincial GOVERNMENTs in formulating the strategies. The Foreign and Commonwealth office of the UK provided grant for the implementation of the project “Making provincial GOVERNMENTs in Pakistan more accountable for human rights” which started in June 2016 and is going to complete this month.

He described education, professional training in democratic citizenship and HRs a pre-requisite for recognizing, applying and defending all human rights.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secretary, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Sindh highlighted the legislative steps taken by the provincial GOVERNMENT for the protection of religious minorities, women and children, including child marriage act, protection of minorities, Hindu marriage act.

However, noted rights activists and head of Indus Resource Centre Dr Sadiqa Salahuddin said that political will and effective enforcement of laws are needed to protect vulnerable groups such as landless peasants, minorities and women.

She said that about 70 percent people in Sindh have no rights on land. She called for implementation of land reforms to ensure ownership of land rights and protection of economic and political rights of the working class.

Furrul Saqlain, Director, Human Rights Department, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwah, Tahir Iqbal Secretary, Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department, Punjab, Mussarat Jabeen and Zeenat Yaqoob from Balochistan, SPO Chief Executive Naseer Memon and Dr Tufail and also spoke on the occasion.