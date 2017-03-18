rawalpindi - A nine-member delegation from French Universities Friday visited Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Prof. Dr Samina Amin Qadir Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr Nahid Zia Khan, Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr Uzaira Rafique, Dean Faculty of Law Commerce, Prof. Dr Azra Yasmin, Dean and Faculty of Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Najeebullah Khan were present on the occasion. Registrar, Prof. Dr Samina Bokhari gave a brief introduction about the University.

The delegation shed light on the overwhelmingly diverse and growing importance of the role of women in the contemporary world. They highlighted the rights of women in educational, domestic and professional sectors. The delegation appreciated FJWU, the only women university in public sector, for making women motivated and aware to come forward for the progress of the country. They were thankful to FJWU for providing them an opportunity to interact with university faculty and the students.

The visit was conducted in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.