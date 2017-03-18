islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Federal Investigation Agency in a matter of blasphemous material posted on social media.

Expressing its dissatisfaction, the court directed the Advocate General (AG) Islamabad to ensure the presence of some high ranked intelligence officer.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued these directions while hearing a contempt of court petition for not complying with the court orders about blockage of pages or websites containing blasphemous material on social media.

In his order, Justice Siddiqui noted: “As far as efforts of PTA and FIA in respect of blocking the pages containing blasphemous content is concerned, same is somewhat satisfactory but requires more energetic efforts.”

“It is being observed with great concern that FIA’s efforts to trace the culprits in order to bring them with the sphere of law are negligible. Report submitted by Director FIA is nothing but an illusion. This court feels that issue is of such a nature that requires all sorts of support from all law enforcing and intelligence agencies,” Justice Siddiqui added.

The IHC bench directed that DG FIA himself shall speed up the efforts to identify the real culprits and may seek assistance of Pakistani intelligence agency. It further said: “Learned Advocate General ICT is directed to ensure presence of some high ranked official from the office of Agency.”

The bench also directed that FIA shall also enquire about the NGOs operating in Pakistan with an agenda to spread blasphemous content and promote pornography and also working against the ideology and integrity of Pakistan.

“DG FIA shall appear in person on the next date of hearing along with report in this regard,” it added.

The judgment continued that as far as Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 is concerned, this court has already noticed that two important aspects blasphemy and pornography have not specifically been mentioned in it.

“Learned AG submits that Ministry of Interior shall take initiative to put this aspect in process for bringing amendments concerning inclusions of these two aspects in the act ibid. It is observed that efforts put by Ministry of Interior and Information are appreciable,” Justice Siddiqui said in the verdict.

He also noted that in order to examine the issue with regard to false accusation of blasphemy and consequences to follow, presence of Attorney General of Pakistan is required and therefore, the office is directed to issue notice to him in this regard.

Later, the court deferred the hearing till March 22 for further proceedings in this matter.

During the hearing, AG Islamabad Abdul Rauf informed the court that pages having blasphemous material on social media have been blocked and in this connection, they have also contacted the administration of Facebook and informed them about our reservations on this issue.

He also told that the Facebook administration has appointed a focal person in this regard while a delegation of Facebook will soon visit Pakistan. In the main petition, petitioner Salman Shahid was seeking blockage of blasphemous pages on social media and directions for the government to initiate legal proceedings against the page administrators.

In his main as well as contempt of court applications, Salman Shahid cited Arif Ahmad khan, Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Azmat Ali Ranjha, Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, Muhammad Amlish, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency, Dr Syed Ismaeel Shah, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Tariq Sultan, Member Finance/ Acting Chairman (PTA) Pakistan Telecommunication as respondents.

The petitioner through his counsel Tariq Asad Advocate had adopted that the pages and videos against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), Sihaba-e-Kiram, wives (Azwaje Mutaharat), sacred book of Holy Quran and Allah Almighty have not been stopped /blocked by the respondents, nor any steps have been taken. As a result, the culprits have been encouraged and they have fearlessly opened new more pages with the different other names, too.