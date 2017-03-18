Islamabad-The ambiguous advertisement of the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme led to a strange situation where two students were struck off from the class declaring them ineligible for the programme. Two youngsters Amjad and Abbas got admission in the Government Technical Training Institute, Mela Morh Attock in the programme of automobile skill development.

Both applied for the programme following the advertisement of PM Youth Skills Development Program Phase 03 Batch 02. The Youth Skill development programme was advertised through the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC). Talking to The Nation, Amjad said that he had taken admission in the programme to learn modern skills in automobile around two months before and was enrolled following a proper procedure.

According to Amjad, he and another classmate Abbas had to face difficult situation when the official of NAVTTC paid visit to the centre and interacted with the students regarding programme’s performance. The official on visit inquired from the students regarding their previous work experience and employment status. Both the students Amjad and Abbas introduced themselves as they also work in a workshop in morning and come for training in the evening.

The official annoying on the employment status of both students ordered to strike them off from the class. “I applied through a proper procedure as advertisement did not mention that people on job cannot also apply for the programme,” said Amjad while talking to The Nation. He said it was ambiguous advertisement while no such question was asked when admission in the centre was allowed.

Under the six months training programme, Rs3,000 are being awarded to students while there is no admission or any other fee of the course.

Principal training institute Mohammad Aslam said that the administration of the institute has nothing to do with admission or cancellation of the candidate’s registration. “The entire programme is being supervised by NAVTTC and we are only facilitating the program,” he said. However, officials at the institute complained regarding negligence of the principal and misbehavior with students and handling the issue.

Meanwhile, an official of the Public Relations NAVTTC Sadaf Zehra informed The Nation that the programme was launched for unemployed and unskilled youth. “Rs3000 stipend is being paid along with the training to unskilled youth as unemployed have the first right for getting admission in the programme,” she said.

She also stated that admission of both students was cancelled by the inspection officer when they admitted that they are not unemployed and unskilled.

She also added that NAVTTC will soon launch a programme under which skilled youth will be certified by the department which will further the skilled workers. She also stated that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the training centre were satisfactory in the report given by the inspection team.