islamabad - National Highways and Motorway Police organised a Road Safety Walk at Federal Government College for boys H-9 Islamabad to highlights the Road Safety awareness among youth. Hundreds of students participated in the walk in which student were holding placards and banners for road safety awareness.

While addressing the participants, the officers of NH&MP explained the importance of road safety i.e. seat belt, helmet, over-speeding, lane violation, precautions during long journey and other traffic regulations.