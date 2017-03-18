Islamabad-Islamabad Khana Police Friday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction and recovered huge cache of weapons from suspects, a police spokesman said.

Following National Action Plan, officers of Islamabad Police, Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Khana Police Station including new Shakrial and others.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shehzad Town and SHO Khana Police jointly conducted this search operation while police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad also participated in it.

They checked several houses, hotels and shops and nabbed two suspects from whom licensed weapons including two 12 bore repeaters, one 12 bore along with 150 cartridges, three 9 MM pistols, one SMG, one 44 bore and one MP5 were recovered. Further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, officials of Islamabad police searched 100 persons on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad Sajid Kiani said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance was to ensure foolproof security in the city and he further directed all SHOs to continue it.

He also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

================