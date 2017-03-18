Rawalpindi-The prize distribution ceremony of annual sports week was held at the Foundation University Rawalpindi Campus (FURC) on Friday.

Rector Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) Maj Gen. Khadim Hussain, HI (M) (Retd) was the chief guest while Director FURC, Brig Dr Akhtar Nawaz Malik (Retd) was also present on the occasion.

The events included cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, futsal, fun games, athletics, spoon race, sack race, chatti race, 3-legged race and tug of war. Rector FUI distributed prizes among the winners of different competitions.

Addressing the gathering, Rector FUI said that the importance of sports and other co-curricular activities cannot be ruled out. Besides providing the much needed physical activity, these are also important for the personality development of the students,” he added. He said such events also play an important role in breaking the monotony of exhaustive academic schedules and refresh the tired minds.

The Rector said that sports are an incredibly important contributor to human nature. “Participation in sports and games are healthy activities which kindle the fire of struggle, excellence and competition,” he added.

He said the FUI is fully aware of the importance of sports and is making dedicated endeavours to provide adequate opportunities to the students to participate in a variety of indoor and outdoor games.

He appreciated the students for enthusiastically participating in the sports week. “I take this opportunity to congratulate those who won prizes in different competitions. However, those who could not secure a position should not lose heart and strive hard to win next time,” he said.