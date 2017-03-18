islamabad/rawalpindi - Traffic and security plans have been formulated for the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as contingents of armed forces would hold full dress rehearsal at Shakarparian parade ground in the capital today (March 19).

According to the plan, heavy traffic will not be allowed into the capital city from 12:00am on March 18 to 1:00pm on March 19 as contingents of the armed forces would hold full dress rehearsal at Shakarparian parade ground here on March 19.

Similarly, Zero Point-Khanna Pul, Rawal Dam-Faizabad and Shakarparian road will be closed on March 19 from 6:00am to 1:00pm. Heavy traffic will again be banned into the city from 12:00am on March 20 to 1:00pm on March 21 as part of the security plan for the March 23 Pakistan Day military parade.

According to the police, heavy vehicles heading for Islamabad will be diverted and those already in the security cordon will be restricted from moving. Major roads within the city limits that connect to the parade venue will be closed to all traffic, except for the cars of those invited to attend the parade on 23rd. The city administration and police will closely watch the area through CCTV cameras from the temporarily established control rooms. Metal detectors and sniffer dogs will also be deployed to check for suspicious elements and movements.

More than 300 traffic police officials will be deployed to guide motorists to alternative routes to keep sections of the Murree Road, Kashmir Highway and Islamabad Highway around the parade venue clear of traffic. In addition to security forces, over 1,000 well-equipped policemen will guard the venue, parts of Murree Road and Islamabad Highway from the Faizabad interchange up to Rawal Chowk and I-8 traffic signal. Heavy traffic heading East would be stopped at Tarnol and Sangjani and diverted to The Mall and the Range Road of Rawalpindi and heavy traffic heading West will be stopped at Rawat and diverted to alternate routes.

In Rawalpindi, the entry of heavy traffic in the city has been banned by the traffic police.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid on Friday issued traffic plan for the National Day Parade near Shakarparian in Islamabad. He also held meeting with Circle Incharge DSPs, Incharge Inspectors and Warden Officers at Traffic Headquarters in this regard.

He said that heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter in the city on March 19, 21 and 23 March from 12am to 2pm. He said he had also written an application to Motorway Police and National Highway and Motorway Police to stop all kind of heavy traffic coming from Peshawar at Attock Bridge, Haru Bridge, Margalla, Taxila and Chungi Number 26.

Similarly, he said, the motorway police has also been requested to bar heavy traffic coming from Lahore via GT Road from entering in Rawalpindi at Gujrat, Jhelum Bridge, Mandra Toll Plaza and T-Chowk Rawat. The CTO directed all the police officers and wardens to perform their duties with commitment and dedication to facilitate the road users. He said that the traffic would be diverted towards all substitute routes aimed to avoid traffic rush.

He also directed the officers to monitor the special duties on the National Day.

On the other hand, police have finalised security plan to guard the National Day Parade and to maintain law and order situation in the city. According to a police spokesperson, the whole city would be sealed to maintain law and order situation and to avoid any mishap.

Sharp shooters and snipers have also been deputed on rooftops in all sensitive areas of the city to tackle with any attempt of terrorism while extra police force has also been deputed on all entry and exit points to keep a vigil on suspects and criminals, he said.

He said following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi a foolproof security plan has been finalised by police to provide security cover to the Pakistan Day parade and some 2,000 police officers and officials would perform security duty. He said the police force would also be assisted by Special Branch, Elite Force, Ladies Police, Motorcycle Squads for marinating law and order situation in the city. He added the city has been divided into different sectors where special pickets have also been erected for checking the vehicles and suspects. He said the police would patrol all the sensitive areas and the Divisional SPs and SDPOs would monitor the police patrolling.