rawalpindi - Fourteen policemen, including a Station House Officer, have been placed under suspension for killing two brothers in Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Dhamial Road during alleged fake encounter, sources informed on Friday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi placed the 14 cops, including SHO Police Station RA Bazaar Malik Sajid under suspension for their involvement in alleged fake encounter during which two brothers Muhammad Wasim and Irfan-ul-Haq were murdered.

The CPO suspended the cops on recommendations of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abu Bakar Khudabakash who had earlier conducted inquiry into the alleged bogus encounter on orders of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif. The cops would be remained suspended until the inquiry report is completed.

The suspended cops were identified as SI Muhammad Afzal, SI Liaquat Ali, ASI Waheed Ahmed, Head Constable Muhammad Ramzan and Constables Shahzaib, Nadeem, Ghazanfar, Shahid Mehmood, Atif Qayyum, Taqi ul Hasnain, Saif Ullah, Nadim Ibrahim and Asif,

Earlier, Balqees Bibi, mother of the deceased, accused the police party of arresting her two sons Wasim and Irfan alive during a raid at her home on February 22 at Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Dhamial Road and later killed them in a fake encounter. The lady also moved to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Gulfaraz Ahmed Khalid for issuing order to CPO for registration of murder case against the policemen.

However, the court ordered the lady to appear before the police investigators for recording her statement. Balqees Bibi had already expressed no confidence in the police investigators, saying they had killed her sons.