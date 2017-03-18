Police in federal capital have arrested a woman along with his son in 11 years old maid torture case.

Police have arrested owner of the house Muhammad Ahmad and his mother Almas and started investigation following registration of case against them in Golra police station for their alleged involvement in subjecting an 11-year-old minor maid Saima, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan. The case has been got registered by the parents of the victim girl.

Minor maid Saima alleged in the presence of police and media men that she was not allowed to go home during the last four years and during this period she was tortured brutally. Her hair were also cutt off and a male servant in the home also subjected her to torture.

She revealed that there was another maid servant named Afshan in the house who is also tortured.

Police have arrested the suspect woman Almas along with his son Ahmad in the case.