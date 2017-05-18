Rawalpindi- Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja Wednesday suspended eight cops including SHO for thrashing a 59-year-old junior traffic warden at the gate of Traffic Police Headquarters over parking issue, sources said.

RPO also ordered registration of criminal case against them, sources said.

The police officer identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Asif, posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Westridge, also misbehaved with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Shahid Ali Yousaf when he protested against the torture.

According to sources and eyewitnesses, SHO PS Westridge SI Muhammad Asif came in his car at Traffic Police HQ to appear before SP Potohar Division Muhammad Ateeque Tahir when the junior traffic warden Faiz Ahmed Warraich stopped him and requested to park the car outside as there was no parking space available inside the headquarters.

They said that the warden later facilitated the SHO by allowing him to come inside the traffic office and to park his car. However, SI Asif called his four subordinates from police station dressed in civvies, three official gunmen and reader of SP Rawal who attacked the old traffic warden beating him mercilessly. CTO, while taking notice of the incident, rushed to the scene and tried to inquire the matter from SHO but SI Asif started misbehaving with him, they alleged.

They said RPO took departmental action against SHO, his men and personnel staffers of SP Potohar and suspended them besides ordering registration of criminal case against them.

“RPO also ordered JTW Faiz to go hospital for medical treatment,” they said.

CTO Chaudhry Shahid Ali Yusaf, when contacted, confirmed that the SHO and his men along with staffers of SP attacked and fractured a bone of Faiz, JTW.

He said he obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and presented it before RPO and CPO for further action. He said no body would be allowed to take law into hand. He said all the culprits have been identified and legal action would be taken against them. He said he has moved an application with PS Westridge to lodge FIR against the accused.

RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja told The Nation that he has taken serious notice of the issue and directions have been issued to CPO.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi told media men that SHO and others have been suspended while criminal case would also be registered against them after issuance of medical report of the old traffic warden.

On the other hand, the traffic wardens and other police officers vehemently denounced the torture on an old warden by SHO, his men and gunmen and reader of the SP Potohar Division.