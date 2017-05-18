islamabad-Pakistan is a rich country in its resources with talented manpower to contribute in economic growth of the country, experts said on Wednesday. Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Development Forum (NDF) organised a one-day seminar to deliberate key issues faced by Pakistan.

Seminar was at HEC and attended by Col (R) Saif Qureshi, Chairman NDF, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Dr Samar Mubarakmand, nuclear physicist, Dr Ishrat Hussain, former Governor State Bank of Pakistan.

Sharing the role of NDF, Col (R) Saif Qureshi said NDF has a one-point agenda i.e. Pakistan’s development, adding that the forum advocates peace, progress, prosperity, patriotism and development through unity.

He informed that the NDF has 26 divisions including Policy Division, Evaluation Division, Research Data Division, Foreign Investment Division, Oil and Gas Division, and Health Division, to name a few.

He said the forum rejects negativity as it is an apolitical organisation having no sponsors. He said the purpose of organising the seminar was to bring together the top minds and deliberate on the challenges facing the country.

He underlined NDF’s engagement plan for technically qualified youth to assist in development works in their respective areas.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Samar Mubarakmand shed light on the mineral resources of Pakistan. Terming the mines and minerals national assets of the country, he said Pakistan is rich in Shale oil, Shale gas, lignite coal, copper, gold and silver.

He said Pakistan has the world’s largest Shale gas and oil deposits, adding that the country is rich in lignite coal with the third biggest deposit. He maintained that Thar has 28 specific mines of copper, gold and silver with copper content of 29.42 million tons and gold reserves of 52 million ounces. He highlighted the importance of exploiting minerals for the national development. He stated that continuity of policy at the government level is imperative for the country’s progress.

Revealing the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Dr Ishrat Hussain said the CPEC has four important components including $ 35 billion investment on energy, Chinese interest in highways for mutual benefits, development of Gwadar Port, and establishment of industrial zone under the CPEC.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that the number of higher education institutions has now reached 188, while the access rate has increased remarkably.

He maintained that before the inception of HEC, Pakistan had only 800 research papers published in impact factor journals, however now the number has reached 12,000 research articles.

He said the core strategic aims and objectives of HEC also include creating critical mass of qualified human resources, technology readiness with nationwide availability and use of ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said the gender-wise enrolment in universities has marked a great improvement as now the ratio of male and female students is 52 per cent and 48 per cent respectively. HEC has so far awarded over 200,000 scholarships to Pakistani students, he informed.