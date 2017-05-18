islamabad-At least four traffic wardens were suspended and a probe was launched against them on Wednesday after they were seen thrashing a driver in a video which went viral on social media.

The traffic police high-ups sprang into action against Inspector Abdul Ghaffar and three other officials including Azhar, Muhammad Ramzan and Iftikhar after the video showed them thrashing the driver at Koral Chowk on the Islamabad Expressway here. The incident occurred on Monday, May 15, 2017, said the sources in the local police. Reportedly, the traffic wardens fined the truck driver for overloading and for failing to produce documents. The truck driver, Raja Faisal Azeem was also booked by Koral police on same day under section 186, 353 of the PPC for offering resistance over the challan. Earlier, the driver had tried to block the road to lodge his protest over what he viewed as excess on part of the traffic police officials. The argument led to the traffic officials beating the driver, the sources added. The officials have been served show-cause notices and SP traffic has initiated a formal inquiry into the mater, said the official sources.