islamabad-The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that all male paper mulberry trees would be removed from residential areas of the federal capital by December 2017, in a bid to control the pollen allergy.

“The government has planned to remove all such trees in four phases and in replacement, the government is planting 300,000 new atmosphere friendly trees, such as Amaltas (Cassia Fistula), Kachnar (Phanera variegate) etc, annually,” Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla told the house during Question Hour.

He said that in the second phase, the government would remove all male Paper Mulberry trees from open spaces, nullahs and parks in residential sectors from January to December 2018.

Similarly, the third phase would start from January 2019 to remove male paper mulberry trees from Islamabad Highway (H-8, H-9), Kashmir Highway, Shakarparian hills and Rawal Dam areas.

Furthermore, the parliamentary secretary informed that the complete removal of all male paper mulberry trees from the federal capital would be completed by December 2020.