islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has announced summer tour packages and special rates for its hotels, motels, and resorts situated in some of the most attractive tourists places in the country.

Group tours for families and students to various places including Murree, Ayubia, Shogran, Naran, Lake Saiful Maluk, Swat Valley, Chitral (including Kalash Valley), Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu and Neelum Valley are being offered on special rates which include breakfast, accommodation in PTDC motels and comfortable transport, Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor told APP.

He said that PTDC has also announced 30 per cent discount on accommodation in its Ayubia and Naran Resorts during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Around 50 per cent discount is being offered on accommodation during Ramazan in PTDC Motels at Saidu Sharif, Miandam, Chitral, Bamburet (Kalash Valley), Mastuj, Phandar, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza, Rama Lake, Skardu, Khaplu and Besham,” he said.

In order to facilitate travel to Kaghan Valley, with its motels at Bamburet, Chitral, Bunni and Mastuj, PTDC has a strong presence in Chitral district, promoting tourism for the last many decades.