ISLAMABAD-US-Pakistan Cotton Productivity Enhancement Program Coordinator Dr Jodi Scheffler Wednesday said that Pakistani partners were leaders in Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCuV) research.

Speaking in a meeting of the Pakistan-US experts here, she said that Pakistanis were creating innovative new strategies to mitigate the effects of CLCuV, to benefit Pakistan’s cotton farmers.

Agricultural experts from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Research Service met in Islamabad to discuss the US-Pakistan CPEP with government officials, public and private sector representatives and farmer organisations, a US embassy statement said.

The meetings focused on input from Pakistani representatives on how to build on the CPEP program’s successes, it said.

The program is a partnership between the US Agency for International Development, or USDA - a consortium of Pakistani government and university research facilities, and the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the dry areas.

The primary goal of the program is to study and combat CLCuV. To date, CPEP has substantially decreased losses due to CLCuV through promoting best management practices among small farmers affected by the virus.

Also, new sources of resistance to CLCuV have been identified and CLCuV resistant cotton lines were currently in advanced field trials at Pakistani government research institutes.

Dr Jodi Scheffler the joint development of virus resistant cotton lines will be of immense value, not only to Pakistan, but the world.

Control of CLCuV is crucial in Pakistan, as it has caused major losses to Pakistan’s cotton industry, threatening both Pakistan’s economic stability and food security.

The program received essential support from the Pakistani government, university and institute members, the public and private sectors, and farmer organisations.

The scientists will also meet with the National Agricultural Research Centre Institute of Plant Genetics Resources and other partners from the Farmer Field Schools project to discuss future initiatives.

Separately, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson launched an alumni chapter of Australia’s Curtin University in Pakistan.

Curtin University has more than 600 alumni in Pakistan, many of whom are working in high profile and influential positions in public, private and the not-for-profit sectors.

The Alumni Chapter in Pakistan aims to work closely with Curtin University Australia and current and potential employers in Pakistan to increase employability of its graduates. They will also be working with Pakistani educational institutions to link with Curtin University, an Australian embassy statement said yesterday.

High Commissioner Adamson said that the growing number of Pakistani students living and studying in Australia underscored the strong people-to-people links between Pakistan and Australia.

She noted the recent launch of the Australian Global Alumni Network in Pakistan and encouraged Curtin alumni to join. “Australia is currently the third largest international destination for Pakistani students seeking high-quality education for their professional development, with currently around 16,000 enrolments in Australian higher education institutions,” Adamson said.

“I congratulate the organisers of the Curtin University alumni chapter and welcome this avenue for further expanding the network of Australian alumni in Pakistan,” she added.

Curtin University Vice Chancellor Professor Deborah Terry said, “We are pleased that the launch event is happening in 2017 during our 50th Celebrations. It is 50 years since Curtin’s predecessor institution; the Western Australian Institute of Technology began operating.

I would also like to acknowledge the vital role the founder of the Alumni Chapter in Pakistan, Noor Aftab and her dedicated group of alumni in Pakistan have played in making the launch possible. Curtin is fortunate to have such committed graduates.”

A large number of Pakistani alumni of Curtin University attended the launch event in Islamabad including industry leaders and employers from the telecom, banking, and development sectors.

Curtin University, named after the 14th Prime Minister of Australia John Curtin, is the largest university in Western Australia with around 68,000 students. Each year Curtin handles an intake of over 7,000 international students from more than 60 countries, including around 200 Pakistanis.

Curtin University is ranked among the top two per cent of universities in the world.

US to provide budgetary support for public health endeavours

The United States would provide budgetary support for Pakistani public health endeavours, a US Embassy statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the United States Agency for International Development Mission Director, John Groarke, Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Muhammad Ayub Shaikh, Executive Director Health Services Academy, Dr Assad Hafeez, and Secretary Health Department Government of Sindh, Dr Fazlullah Pechuho signed three new project commitment letters for the US government in this regard.

The first commitment letter between USAID and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination aims to strengthen provincial health and population department planning and reform, increase public health sector financing, invest in childbirth care, and develop the public health workforce, especially skilled midwives and lady health workers, said the US embassy statement.

The second letter of commitment between USAID and the Department of Health, Government of Sindh, aims to improve the use of data to inform public health planning.

US financial support will also enable the department to develop effective province-wide monitoring capabilities and strengthen the monitoring and evaluation section of the Director General Health Sindh.

The third commitment letter between USAID and the Health Services Academy will support faculty development, targeted research, strengthening an alumni network, increasing international institutional affiliations and creating distance learning programs, the statement said.

Mission Director Groarke highlighted the United States’ long-term commitment to strengthen Pakistan’s health sector.

“The United States government recognises that investment in the Pakistani people and strengthening the capacity of the government of Pakistan at all levels to deliver essential services are two vital components for saving lives and improving health outcomes,” he said.

Secretary Muhammad Ayub Shaikh acknowledged the United States for initiating new government-to-government programming in the health sector and focusing on strategic investments that will help improve public health policy, services, financing, and monitoring.