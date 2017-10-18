Islamabad - The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), has so far installed 2147 whiteboards and 303 water coolers in the government educational institutions under the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme.

These facilities have been provided in educational institutions through Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad (FDEI) at a cost of Rs21.4 million. Official sources while listing steps being taken to motivate people of Islamabad for government educational institutions on Monday said every effort was being made by the FDEI to impart quality education and create conducive, safe and secure environment to students.

The sources said public sector schools and colleges in Islamabad are a preferred choice of residents and added present government has recently initiated Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERP) mainly focused on uplifting standard of educational institutions in Islamabad.

A comprehensive programme for improving standards of education has been launched in two phases. In first phase, 22 institutions have been upgraded by providing missing facilities i.e. additional classrooms, well equipped labs, playground, clean drinking facility, toilet rooms, teachers training etc.

The sources said in second phase renovation and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure of 200 educational institutions under PMERP in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) was in process at a cost of Rs2742.001 million whereas Rs1000 million has been sanctioned for the scheme. However, in phase-III, the remaining institutions will be upgraded and missing facilities if any shall be provided whose cost estimation was in the process through Project Director (phase II) of PMERP.

The sources said to address transport issue a comprehensive scheme for provision of 200 buses and 30 coasters has been initiated in educational institutions of ICT under PMERP and in first phase 70 buses have been handed over to educational institutions whereas the remaining 130 buses will be handed over to them as and when procurement process of buses/coasters is complete. Moreover, the sources said Montessori classes have been established in 71 institutions. Around 226 computers labs with allied facilities in educational institutions for girls are being established. It will provide equitable opportunities to excel and to spread benefits of telecom revolution to students. The sources said in first phase, Universal Services Fund (USF), a project of Ministry of Information Technology will establish 107 Computer Labs in rural areas’ educational institutions (primary level) with allied facilities.

The sources said no fee/fund has been charged from students in light of Article 25-A (Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act) while free textbooks are being provided to class Prep to 10th.