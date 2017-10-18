PR Islamabad - Bahria Enclave Islamabad Zoo, due to its picturesque settings and modern outlook is gaining popularity among the residents of not only Bahria Town but the twin cities. Bahria Enclave Zoo is home to some of the best and the rarest breeds of animals and birds in a perfectly healthy and peaceful environment.

The Admin Head of the Zoo Brig. Chughtai explained that the zoo is sprawling over an area of 210,300 square feet which houses the largest cat family in one place in Pakistan. The zoo has more than 1000 breeds of beautiful birds.

There are 93 breeds of animals, including monkeys, chimpanzees, bear, Bengal tiger, puma, leopards, African lions, rare white lions, zebra, pony and horses in the zoo. The zoo also has three cubs each of Bengal tigress and puma. The fully trained staffs of the zoo take special care of the animals and birds.

Different zoos in Pakistan spend tens of millions of rupees on purchase of animals and birds which die due to poor hygiene and malnutrition, and Islamabad Zoo is no exception. However, Bahria Enclave Zoo is making a difference by providing its animals an international standard environment under the supervision of properly qualified staff.

The happily healthy animals and birds at Bahria Enclave Zoo love their visitors, particularly children. Weekends witness a discernible swell in the number of visitors to this place.Bahria En clave Islamabad is a master-planned community which offers a luxurious lifestyle featuring exclusive eateries, lush green golf courses, and picture-perfect parks.