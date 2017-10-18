Islamabad - The British High Commission (BHC) yesterday encouraged the women from across Pakistan to apply for the Chevening Scholarship Programme by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Special Envoy for Gender Equality Joanna Roper CMG ahead of the deadline in three weeks time.

The Chevening Scholarship Programme is the UK government’s premier scholarship award and gives scholars the chance to study a fully-funded one year master’s degree at any university in the UK. A number of short-term fellowships are also available for Pakistan.

Applicants can apply for the 2018/19 scholarship intake by submitting their online applications at the website by November 7.

The Special Envoy for Gender Equality Joanna Roper CMG said, “The Chevening Scholarship Programme gives scholars the opportunity to study at the best universities in the world. In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of female scholars awarded the Chevening scholarship. But we want to do much better.”

The special envoy added, “Earlier this year, Amna Zamir Shah became the first female judge from Gilgit-Baltistan. A current scholar, Kanza Azeemi, has been awarded the highest academic award, the Saïd Prize, upon her successful completion of the MBA at Oxford University. In addition, she has also been nominated as the Co-Chair of the Women’s Leadership Oxford Business Network.”

“We want to see more success stories such as Amna’s. So I strongly encourage women with the relevant experience to apply for the Chevening scholarship,” Joanna Roper CMG said.

The last date to apply for the Chevening Scholarship Programme for the academic cycle 2018/19 is November 7, the British High Commission said in its statement.

Chevening Scholarships are prestigious scholarships awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds.

The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for an eligible master’s degree at a UK university while gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

Over 1,500 scholars from Pakistan have gone to study in the UK through the Chevening scholarship.