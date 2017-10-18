Rawalpindi - A female post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor allegedly stole the probe of an Ultra Sound Machine from a labour Room in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and sold it to a Pharma Company at half its price, sources disclosed on Tuesday.

Initially, the hospital administration accused the hospital nurse of stealing the medical instrument and told her to deposit its cost price with the hospital accountant or get fired, sources said.

The nurse revealed to administration that Probe was, in fact, pilfered by PGT Dr Muneeba and sold to a pharmacist on half price. The value of the probe is said to be Rs 0.3 million in the market.

With the scam coming to light, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Arshad Ali Sabir constituted an inquiry committee headed by Professor Dr Shagufta, the head of Gynae Department, they said.

According to sources, a Probe of Ultra Sound Machine was stolen from Labour Room of Gynae Ward in the night when PGT Dr Muneeba and a Staff Nurse Ms Amrozia were on duty. The matter was brought into notice of HOD Prof Dr Shagufta who accused Amrozia for stealing the probe. MS formed an inquiry committee and it was suggested during preliminary investigation that since the probe was found missing during duty hours of PGT and nurse, both would contribute to purchase a new probe for the labour room to avoid legal action against them, source said.

They said PGT Dr Muneeba placed an order with a pharmacist to purchase a new probe for the hospital.

When the pharmacist brought the probe into labour room to hand it over to Dr Muneeba, the nurse Amrozia matched its official serial number with MS Office Record and Store Department Registers revealing that it was the same Probe that went missing from labour room. On this, the inquiry committee head by Prof Dr Shagufta and AMS Dr Masood, instead of taking departmental action against PGT, sent her on leave, sources said.

This move by senior doctors sparked fury among the nurses who stormed into the Office of MS and demanded that punishment is awarded to the real thief or else they would stage a protest, sources added.

MS assured nurses he would initiate departmental action against the PGT for her crime. MS BBH Dr Arshad Ali Sabir was unavailable for comment when contacted for his version on the issue.