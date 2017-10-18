RPO suspends cop

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has suspended a constable for having links with land mafia and bad repute in the department, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said RPO Wisal Fakhar suspended the constable Ijaz Ahmed on the charges of sheltering land mafia and enjoying bad repute in the police department. An inquiry has also been ordered against the cop, he said.

Similarly, he said, RPO issued show cause notice to Police Post Hameedan Incharge Sub Inspector (SI) Allah Yar for showing negligence during duty.

He added SI Nadeem Zafar, Inspector Iqbal Khattak, ASI Afzal Ahmed and constable Tauseef Shehzad have also been served with show-cause notices by regional police chief on charges of detaining accused in illegal custody and misbehaving with complainants in police stations. Departmental inquiries have also been begun against the cops, he said.–Staff Reporter